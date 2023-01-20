Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kuminga shines in Warriors' loss to Nets
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
NBC Sports
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
On fire! Kings tie NBA record with 12 first-quarter 3s vs. Grizz
SACRAMENTO -- The Kings might not miss again. Sacramento caught fire Monday night and knocked down an incredible 12 3-pointers in the first quarter of its clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Those 12 makes tied the all-time NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single...
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about new Wizard Kendrick Nunn
The Washington Wizards traded fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. Los Angeles signed the 27-year-old to a two-year mid-level exception contract in August of 2021, meaning the Wizards will have Nunn through the remainder of this season for $5.25 million. The three draft picks Washington acquired in the trade are second-rounders in 2023 (via Chicago), 2028 and 2029.
NBC Sports
Beverley trolls ‘Dame Time’ during Lakers comeback, Lillard fires back
Patrick Beverley was being Patrick Beverley. The Trail Blazers were in control Sunday night against the Lakers — Portland won the second quarter 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — then the wheels came off. Or, the Lakers showed a lot of grit (or a little of both if you are being accurate). During that comeback, Beverley was trolling Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
NBC Sports
Kuminga focused on being positionless force for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- During Jonathan Kuminga's eight-game absence with a sprained right foot from Jan. 2 through Jan. 19, the 20-year-old's eyes were locked in left, right, up and down. He didn't focus from the bench on one player or one position in particular. Why?. Because he wants to be...
NBC Sports
Kuzma looms large in Hachimura trade
WASHINGTON -- Some moves are made in the NBA to improve a roster in the short term and others are designed as precursors to decisions down the road. The Wizards' trade of Rui Hachimura on Monday seems very likely to be the latter, as they shipped out the 2019 first-round pick for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round selections.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market
Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
NBC Sports
Kerr theorizes why JP plays better when he starts games
Jordan Poole will start his fourth straight Warriors game Sunday night, and third in a row with regular starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The fourth-year NBA guard was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney for the Warriors' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and coach Steve Kerr has stuck with the smaller unit ever since.
