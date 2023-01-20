Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts
The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
multihousingnews.com
Resia Lands $97M for 573-Unit Houston Project
The new financing retires a $61 million construction loan originated in 2021. Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has closed on $96.5 million in construction financing for Resia Ten Oaks, a 573-unit multifamily development in West Houston. Valley Bank participated in the capital stack, with Santander leading senior financing and Artemis Real Estate Partners providing preferred equity. Yardi Matrix data shows that this new funding retires a $60.5 million construction loan originated by 3650 REIT in 2021.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Remarkable Home in Houston Texas Highlighted By Impeccable Outdoor Living Lists The Market for $4.299 Million
2 Reynolds Ct, Houston, Texas sits on over 7,200 beautiful land plot with a wonderful outdoor living room with a fireplace and a generous sized pool. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,211 square feet of living space. To know more about 2 Reynolds Ct, please contact Sissy Lappin (Phone: 713 922 0602) at Lappin Properties for full support and perfect service.
Mercer Botanic Gardens reopens visitor center 6 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor Center has reopened to guests after sustaining damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Harris County Precinct 3. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 3) After being damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the newly renovated Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor...
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets Closed
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HoustonChronicle and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
fox26houston.com
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
fox26houston.com
Notorious McDonald's location shuts down
There's one less place to find a Big Mac near Downtown Houston. That iconic McDonald's known for the homeless people outside has closed its doors.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
The Crack Shack Coming to The Heights
Crispy Jidori chicken, bowls, and more are coming soon!
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
