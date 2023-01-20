Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM receives grant for Bennett Auditorium
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus as a historical building recently received a grant for repair and restoration work. Bennett Auditorium was awarded $235,000 as a part of a Community Heritage Preservation grant. Miss. District 102 Rep. Missy McGee said this...
WDAM-TV
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
WDAM-TV
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
WDAM-TV
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local beekeeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of pick...
WDAM-TV
Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
WDAM-TV
McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life of the late Hattiesburg washer-woman and philanthropist, Oseola McCarty, is set to open later this year. A new back porch, with ADA accessibility, is being added to the Oseola McCarty House one of the museums in the Sixth Street Museum District.
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WDAM-TV
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
WDAM-TV
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
WDAM-TV
‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
WTOK-TV
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
