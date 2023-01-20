Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit
Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class
Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Noozhawk
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion
Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Central Library Opens Access to Materials on Upper Level
The city of Santa Barbara’s construction projects at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections, as well as...
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Noozhawk
Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase
Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
Murder Charges Filed Against 3 Men in Santa Barbara Waterfront Shooting
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged three men with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man near Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in December. A fourth man was charged with being an accessory to murder. The four Santa Barbara men were arrested Thursday...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa
San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
