Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit

Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023

Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class

Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards

Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons

The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting

The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm

Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion

Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Central Library Opens Access to Materials on Upper Level

The city of Santa Barbara’s construction projects at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections, as well as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase

Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa

San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

