Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Acclaimed Actor Missing After Going for Hike, California Storms
Julian Sands, star of multiple Oscar-nominated films such as A Room With a View, has now been missing for six days after disappearing in the Southern California mountains where he was hiking. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return from a hike in Mount Baldy, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Actor Julian Sands, star of 'A Room With a View,' has been missing for days after going hiking in the California mountains
British actor Julian Sands was last seen hiking Mt. Baldy on Friday. Authorities have been searching for him since.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
Actor Julian Sands reportedly missing after hiking near Baldy Bowl
Crews are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands after he went missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area in Mount Baldy on Friday, January, 13th.
KTLA.com
Southern California Edison electrical worker killed in job-related accident in Barstow
A Southern California Edison electrical worker died Monday following a work-related accident in the city of Barstow. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local chapter identified the worker as Johnny Kinkade, a union member. In a GoFundMe page dedicated to Kinkade, loved ones described him as a beloved friend and...
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking
Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with special family recipes.
californiapublic.com
Mourners pay their respects to slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot on Jan. 13 while responding to a call. It was the second killing of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in recent weeks.
vvng.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
