KESQ News Channel 3

Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA

