January storms leave L.A. County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing
Flood-control dams above the communities of Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pacoima, Sun Valley and Sunland face risk of overflowing, officials say.
LA County Reports 46 More COVID-Related Deaths, 2,264 New Cases
Los Angeles County reported another 46 COVID-19-related deaths over a three day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,200 new infections. The 46 new deaths — 20 reported Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 10 on Monday — lifted the county’s overall death toll to 35,147. The...
Lai Lai Ballroom, Alhambra merchants refuse to be terrorized by Monterey Park shooting
The dance studio targeted after the Monterey Park shooting reopened Monday for lessons only, while a local businessman talked about the shock in the community.
Harris declares 'violence must stop' after Monterey Park shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris condemns ‘the tragedy of what happened in my home state’ after a Monterey Park shooting that left 10 people dead.
Lunar New Year shooting: A grim moment in Monterey Park, America's first suburban Chinatown
The Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park has residents mourning in their tight-knit suburb once dubbed the “Chinese Beverly Hills” as the population changed.
Listen: How the Monterey Park shooting unfolded, as told by emergency dispatchers
Recordings of emergency dispatchers show the frantic first moments after a mass shooting at the the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park that ended the lives of 10 victims.
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
The aftermath of shootings often shows us how politically insane our discourse has become
Why are we so quick to ascribe motives in mass shootings, such as the Lunar New Year attack in Monterey Park? Perhaps because, in a country riven with gun violence, so many feel under attack. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Mourners pay their respects to slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot on Jan. 13 while responding to a call. It was the second killing of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in recent weeks.
Did You Feel It? 2.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Sherman Oaks Area
A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon, according to USGS. Sherman Oaks is in the San Fernando Valley, about 16 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Source: NBC Los Angeles.
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: What We Know About the Dance Studio
A gunman opened fired and killed at least 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday. The location of the shooting appears to be at Star Dance Studio, located in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Investigators on Sunday were seen coming in and out of the business.
