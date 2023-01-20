ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: What We Know About the Dance Studio

A gunman opened fired and killed at least 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday. The location of the shooting appears to be at Star Dance Studio, located in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Investigators on Sunday were seen coming in and out of the business.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

