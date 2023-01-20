Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish?
The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar. […] The post RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Lakers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Lakers prediction pick, and how to watch. The Clippers have won two straight games and sit in sixth place in...
Rui Hachimura trade makers perfect sense for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a trade! On Monday, the 22-25 Lakers — one game out of the final play-in spot — acquired fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura, 24, from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura offers youth, frontcourt versatility, and decent shooting and defense. The former Gonzaga star […] The post Rui Hachimura trade makers perfect sense for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley on Clippers’ trade radar ahead of deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are “actively looking for an upgrade” from Reggie Jackson at the point guard spot and may have interest in Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry before the NBA trade deadline, the Ringer senior staff writer Kevin O’Connor wrote in a Tuesday article. Mike Conley is averaging […] The post RUMOR: Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley on Clippers’ trade radar ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Magic’s true feelings on Mo Bamba trade
The Orlando Magic aren’t exactly a team that typically makes many moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they could sell one player next month as he continues to fall out of the rotation. Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Mo Bamba is believed to be available. “The Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring […] The post NBA rumors: Magic’s true feelings on Mo Bamba trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title
In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers interested in Isaiah Hartenstein reunion after Knicks signing turns disastrous
The Los Angeles Clippers performed better than expected with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out for such an extended period during the 2021-22 campaign. One of the reasons for their overperformance was the breakout season of backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, showing off his ability to function as a playmaking hub on offense. Hartenstein was then […] The post RUMOR: Clippers interested in Isaiah Hartenstein reunion after Knicks signing turns disastrous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers’ long-term Terance Mann outlook will open eyes ahead of trade deadline
Drafted 48th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Terance Mann began to earn his minutes as a hustle guard off the Los Angeles Clippers bench. However, Mann showed what he was capable of in the 2021 playoffs, when he stepped up immensely for an injured Kawhi Leonard. He scored 39 points – a career best […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ long-term Terance Mann outlook will open eyes ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kwame Brown reveals why he’s better off than LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and big man Kwame Brown were both number one overall picks in the NBA Draft. However, that’s where the similarities between the two’s playing careers start and end. Brown failed to live up to the hype that comes with being a number-one pick and never averaged more than 10.9 […] The post Kwame Brown reveals why he’s better off than LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Walker Buehler’s hilarious Rui Hachimura realization after Lakers trade
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday. Hachimura is set to join no shortage of talented athletes in Los Angeles. An image surfaced following the trade of Hachimura and Shohei Ohtani, two of the most popular Japanese athletes, standing next to one another at a Lakers game, per Arash Markazi. […] The post Dodgers’ Walker Buehler’s hilarious Rui Hachimura realization after Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miguel Rojas drops wrist injury update after Dodgers-Marlins trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins for prospect Jacob Amaya. However, Rojas previously received a pair of procedures on a wrist injury stemming from last season. The new Dodgers’ infielder addressed his looming injury concerns, via SportsNet LA. “It’s not easy to hit with an injury like that, but at […] The post Miguel Rojas drops wrist injury update after Dodgers-Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0