In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO