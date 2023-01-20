Read full article on original website
WV Legislators Making Unemployment Benefit Changes
West Virginia legislators are trying once again to make long overdue improvements to the state’s unemployment benefits program. The Senate on Monday passed and sent to the House SB 59 that makes significant changes at Workforce West Virginia, which administers the program. The bill mirrors legislation that passed the...
Justice road tests his income tax cut proposal
Gov. Jim Justice is taking his tax cut pitch on the road. Justice led a livestreamed “town hall” about the tax cut from the Capitol on Monday. Now he’ll be in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. There could be more. The governor,...
Justice administration announces changes meant to bolster social services workers
Gov. Jim Justice announced a series of steps meant to shore up the performance of the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The highlight is a 20 percent raise for starting child protective services, adult protective services and youth services workers. Employees previously hired in these categories who fall below the new salary classification will immediately be brought up to the new salary classification, officials said.
Governor pitches tax proposal to the public, but Senate president says a new plan is needed
Gov. Jim Justice appealed to West Virginia residents to support his proposed 50 percent income tax cut, saying regular citizens would benefit. “This moment is for Toby and Edith,” the governor said of his favorite imagined state residents during a livestreamed “Town Hall.”. A few minutes later...
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
MetroNews This Morning 1-23-23
–There could be some slick roads in parts of the Mountain State this morning. –Three more W.Va. college presidents raise opposition to campus concealed carry. –A new facility in Morgantown will need exponentially more milk from West Virginia dairy farms. –Sports: the NFC and AFC Championship games in the NFL...
