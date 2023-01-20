The Celtics will be very shorthanded against the Heat on Tuesday. The Celtics will be without four key players on Tuesday night as they take on the Heat in Miami. Jaylen Brown is taking a day off to manage his right adductor strain. Al Horford will miss the game with lower back stiffness. Marcus Smart is out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. Malcolm Brogdon is out for personal reasons.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO