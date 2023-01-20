ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime

One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
The Center Square

‘Worsening economic environment’: Pierce County Chambers Bay Resort development scrapped

(The Center Square) – The Chambers Bay Golf Course in Pierce County, Washington is terminating the development of a resort due to a worsening economic environment. Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC had entered a ground lease agreement to develop a resort on the golf course in 2019. The complex was planned to include a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa, meeting space and adjacent golf villas, according to the county. ...
The Stranger

Slog PM: Homelessness Non-profit Took Too Long to Report Residents’ Deaths, Ron DeSantis Embarrasses Himself, and Kyrsten Sinema Better Watch Her Back

Nothing new: Weekend weather forecasts low-key all blend together at this point. You’ve lived through today, so imagine tonight’s weather will be kinda like it was during the day, but colder and darker. On Saturday, Seattle will probably see a quarter inch of rain, so don’t leave your house without an umbrella (or a water-proof hood if you’re a Real Seattleite™). It will get much dryer by Sunday. If you don’t believe me, click here. Instagram readers will just have to trust since they don’t give us page views ;)
The Skanner News

New Case of Measles in King County

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KING 5

Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment. A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools. The...
KING 5

