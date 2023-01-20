Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: The three ball opened up Indiana’s offense vs. Michigan State
Indiana made some momentum changing 3-pointers against Michigan State on Sunday. And their ability to make those shots had the Spartans unsure of just what to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 18 points in the second half. MSU head coach Tom Izzo called it a “pick your poison” scenario...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball sets program mark for best start in win at Michigan
In a top-15 matchup on the road, Indiana women’s basketball hung on. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers staved off a fourth-quarter comeback by No. 13 Michigan and left Crisler Center with a 92-83 win. This win sends Indiana to 18-1 overall, its best start in program history. The Hoosiers also pulled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card
Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
thedailyhoosier.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis receives Big Ten and multiple national player of the week honors
After stuffing the stat sheet last week in IU wins over Illinois and Michigan State, Trayce Jackson-Davis has received a wave of national player of the week honors on Monday. Naismith, ESPN and the NCAA all named the senior forward the best player in the country last week. Jackson-Davis was...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sits in on Mike Woodson radio show
Watch as IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sat in for Mike Woodson on the Inside Indiana Basketball radio show hosted by legendary voice Don Fischer. Woodson was attending a wake in New Jersey. Rosemond and Fischer took a look back at IU’s wins over Illinois and Michigan State, and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25: IU men receiving votes again, move up in NET | IU women hold at No. 6
After falling completely out of the votes last week, the IU men nearly climbed all the way back into the AP Top-25 after finishing off their third straight double-digit win over a Big Ten opponent. Indiana is receiving the second most votes of teams outside the top-25, placing them effectively...
thedailyhoosier.com
With “no plans” to add veteran quarterback, IU football is leaning on youth
Indiana football appears likely to roll with youth at quarterback in 2023. Speaking to local media Sunday, head coach Tom Allen said he’s not planning to add another quarterback from the transfer portal before the Hoosiers hold spring football. Indiana has rising junior Dexter Williams recovering from his dislocated...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Race Thompson in uniform as Hoosiers face Michigan State
Indiana forward Race Thompson is in uniform on Sunday morning during early warmups as the Hoosiers get set to face Michigan State. He is wearing a brace on his right knee. Thompson has been out since he suffered a knee injury just over three weeks ago at Iowa. Indiana released...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Bates and Galloway discuss win over Michigan State
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 82-69 win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) will travel...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen gives a winter update
IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Sunday to take questions on the program following a significant recruiting period, both related to high school and transfer portal talent. Indiana opens spring practice on March 4. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU basketball player Jim Crews on the Hoop Heads podcast
Listen below as former IU basketball player Jim Crews joined the Hoop Heads podcast to discuss his upbringing and basketball life. Crews started as a freshman for IU in 1973, and he was a key senior reserve on the 1976 national championship team. IU won the Big Ten every year Crews was on the team. He then joined Bob Knight’s coaching staff and was an assistant coach on the 1981 title squad. He was Knight’s first former IU player to join him as an assistant.
