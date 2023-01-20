ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card

Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen gives a winter update

IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Sunday to take questions on the program following a significant recruiting period, both related to high school and transfer portal talent. Indiana opens spring practice on March 4. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU basketball player Jim Crews on the Hoop Heads podcast

Listen below as former IU basketball player Jim Crews joined the Hoop Heads podcast to discuss his upbringing and basketball life. Crews started as a freshman for IU in 1973, and he was a key senior reserve on the 1976 national championship team. IU won the Big Ten every year Crews was on the team. He then joined Bob Knight’s coaching staff and was an assistant coach on the 1981 title squad. He was Knight’s first former IU player to join him as an assistant.
