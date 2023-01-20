Read full article on original website
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Randy Newquist – Notice of Passing
Randy Newquist, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at RiverView Health early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski -Notice of Passing
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski, 86, formerly of East Grand Forks and Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, in Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
Update: Mayville man takes own life in standoff after attempted search warrant
(Mayville, ND) -- A 59-year old Mayville area man shot and killed himself after authorities converged on his property to serve a search warrant Wednesday evening. The Traill County Sheriff's Office, BCI and the Department of Homeland Security went to the rural Mayville home late Wednesday afternoon to serve the warrant but the man barricaded himself inside a room in a shop building. Grand Forks Regional Swat was called in to assist.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 24, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO APPROVE GRANT RELATING TO PROTECTING CITY’S DRINKING WATER SOURCE
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It will also include approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) meeting agenda for their meeting on the same day, immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda will also include a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
Eunice M. Slininger – Obit
Eunice M. Slininger, 72, Ada, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Eunice Mae Slininger was born on July 23, 1950, to Russell and Lorraine (Benesh) Slinninger in Ada, MN, the youngest of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada and was a lifelong member. Eunice graduated from Ada High School in 1970 and went on to attend Wadena Technical College and pursued a degree in Business and Office Management, graduating in 1971.
EAST POLK COUNTY CROP IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING WITH GUEST SPEAKER THOM PETERSEN
The East Polk County Crop Improvement Association’s annual meeting will be held on January 30, 2023, at the McIntosh Community Center in McIntosh, MN. The business meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen has been invited to speak to our group. There will also be presentations from Jochum Weirsma, U of M Extension, and from East Polk County Soil & Water District with program updates.
Business News: GFK…ND jobs & homelessness
—- Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight monthly slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES 5TH AT THIEF RIVER FALLS INVITE
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Bemidji – 241.5.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
