ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford among 4 key players out against Heat

The Celtics will be very shorthanded against the Heat on Tuesday. The Celtics will be without four key players on Tuesday night as they take on the Heat in Miami. Jaylen Brown is taking a day off to manage his right adductor strain. Al Horford will miss the game with lower back stiffness. Marcus Smart is out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. Malcolm Brogdon is out for personal reasons.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy