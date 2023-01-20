The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team traveled north to Bay Community College in Escanaba on Saturday and suffered a 90-56 defeat to the Norse. The Jayhawks are still battling through injuries with starters Jacob May and Jacob Mueller being sidelined. No return date has been set for them to return. Unfortunately, Muskegon lost another key starter Jarvin Graham (Chicago,IL) with a back injury during the first half of the game. Reserve player Kaden George (Spring Lake) played through a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2nd half, then he had to be sidelined for the rest of the game.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO