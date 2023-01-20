Read full article on original website
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
The Great Blizzard of 1978: A Historic Winter in Northern Illinois
The winter of 1978 will forever be remembered in northern Illinois as one of the most severe and devastating in the region's history. Dubbed the "Great Blizzard of 1978," this massive snowstorm cut a swath of destruction through Indiana and Illinois, leaving behind a trail of damage and chaos. The...
Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois
A Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois has been issued. This warning DOES NOT include any counties around the Quad Cities. The heaviest snow will fall to the S/SE of the Quad Cities this time around. In the metro Quad Cities we’re looking at 1-2″ of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Snowfall Forecast: Midweek Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
5 Tips to Get Your Home Ready for a Winter Freeze in Northern Illinois
As temperatures in Northern Illinois are set to plummet over the next two weeks, it's important to make sure your home is properly prepared for the extreme cold. Here are 5 tips to help you get your home ready for a winter freeze:. Check your insulation. Ensure that your attic,...
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at Midnight for Local Area
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Illinois
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Clean up begins at Rockford’s Capri Restaurant after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A staple Rockford restaurant is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire. The Capri family posted the good news on social media Sunday afternoon. Clean-up at the Capri restaurant will begin this week. A fire caused severe damage to the restaurant in the fall. They will be sharing update on […]
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
5 Of the Most Dangerous Creatures You’ll Find in Wisconsin
If you thought ticks and mosquitoes were the most dangerous creatures you need to worry about encountering in Wisconsin, think again. Yes, those nasty blood-sucking jerks are a major problem you need to protect yourself from, but Wisconsin is also home to cougars, bears, and even rattlesnakes!. Most Dangerous Animals...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
This Hula-Hoop-Hauling Helicopter Will Be Hovering Over Illinois, Looking for Water
Prepare for some "What the heck?" sightings in the air, Illinoisans, as a low-flying helicopter, towing what looks like a giant hula hoop, is set to pass over a wide swath of the state's midsection into Northwest Indiana. Turns out, the contraption is an aerial divining rod of sorts. Beginning...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving Rockford restaurant with $100k in damages
Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th & Chris on Sunday evening. Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving …. Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th &...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
