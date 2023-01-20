Read full article on original website
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
BBC
Sheffield Fargate container park never fulfilled expectations, council says
A shipping container park in Sheffield "never fulfilled" expectations, the city's council leader has said. The eight units in Fargate, which opened in October, were intended as a pop-up space for food stalls, shops and events, and to help boost footfall. The project was beset by problems and the containers...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2021. And the force took action against...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Ipswich stabbing: Teens charged with murder of Raymond James Quigley
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping street. Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January. Police said they arrested two teenagers on Saturday. Alfie Hammett,...
BBC
About 200 asylum-seeking children have gone missing, says minister
About 200 children, mostly Albanian teenage boys, remain missing from hotels housing asylum seekers, the immigration minister has said. Robert Jenrick told MPs that of 4,600 child asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK since 2021, 440 had gone missing and only half had returned. He said it was...
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Staffordshire firms fined over wood 'posing serious fire risk'
A director and three recycling companies have been fined over £28,000, after sites stored excessive wood that "posed serious fire and health risks", the Environment Agency said. At one site, stockpiles were "so large that there was no space to quarantine waste in the event of a fire". Robert...
BBC
Aquind: Government loses bid to block cross-Channel electricity cable
The UK government's decision to refuse permission for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France has been overturned in the High Court. Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy. Last year's decision to block the scheme was made by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
BBC
Jared O'Mara: MP made fake expense claims to fund cocaine use, court told
A former South Yorkshire MP tried to submit fake invoices for nearly £30,000 in a bid to fund his "extensive cocaine habit", a court has heard. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam, is on trial at Leeds Crown Court and denies eight counts of fraud. Prosecutors allege part of...
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC
Man arrested over attempted Bradford cemetery abduction
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct a teenage girl from a cemetery in Bradford. The girl, 16, was approached and grabbed by a man at Bowling Cemetery, on Rooley Lane, at 16:20 GMT on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. A spokesperson said, despite the suspect's...
