ABC 4
Zion National Park crowned America’s most beautiful park by study
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park was recently recognized as America’s most beautiful national park and Utah’s Best National Park, courtesy of a study of national parks in the United States. Among national parks in the county, Zion National Park was the highest-ranking Utah park,...
cntraveler.com
Zion National Park
Zion National Park has remained a thing of road trip lore for over a century, partially due to its proximity to hubs like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles—but also for its enormous fins of Navajo sandstone that rise up from the Virgin River like rust-red skyscrapers. Originally protected as Mukuntuweap National Monument by President Taft in 1909 (named for the Paiute word that roughly translates to “straight canyon”), the area was re-designated by Congress as Zion National Park in 1919.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Complex
Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah
Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows
Do you see a waterfall flowing backward in the video by photographer RJ Hooper?
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Mountain Bikers Come Across Six MASSIVE Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
With Great Salt Lake at rock bottom, lawmakers aim for rescue
For the Great Salt Lake, it might be now or never. Utah lawmakers have mounted emergency rescue plans for the Great Salt Lake, which is on the verge of ecological collapse. Before the legislative session opened on Tuesday, scientists and conservationists issued the most dire warning yet over the lake’s future, saying “the lake as we know it is on track to disappear in five years” if losses continue at their recent pace.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
Debate reignites as lone Mexican gray wolf roams New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities. That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern...
Hiker Makes Case for Visiting Utah National Park That Most People Forget
You bypass the bigger crowds at lesser known parks.
Bison Herd Stomps Elk Calf Trying To Hide From Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
When it comes to wildlife videos, we typically see a number of creatures fight over their prey in an effort to claim dinner for the night. However, what we rarely see is two opposing creatures helping another out, and that’s exactly what we see here in this video. In this footage from National Geographic, we see a wolf stalking an elk calf in Yellowstone National Park. Out of nowhere, the elk notices a group of bison roaming nearby, and runs […] The post Bison Herd Stomps Elk Calf Trying To Hide From Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
