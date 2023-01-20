Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
KATU.com
40,000 gallons of sewage and water flow into church parking lot in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot Monday night near the intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. A photo from the City of Portland shows the liquid mess covering a large area of the parking lot. City crews...
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
Crash in SE Portland kills pedestrian early Monday morning, continuing deadly trend in city
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
klcc.org
Dogs returned after someone steals van, four show dogs from hotel near Portland
Someone stole a van containing four show dogs in a hotel parking lot in the Hayden Island neighborhood of Portland on Saturday morning. The dogs were later found and returned to their owners, according to a police press release on Sunday. In a press release, Portland police say the van...
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting
A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
kptv.com
Hillsboro man confronts suspected car thieves; 1 arrested, police looking for woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday and his suspected accomplice, a 33-year-old Portland woman, is wanted by police after a Hillsboro man found and recovered his stolen car. Didier Finor said he is thankful to have his car back but shaken up after an encounter...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
