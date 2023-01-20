With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.

