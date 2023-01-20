Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
fernleyreporter.com
REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon
With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
2news.com
AI Robot to Help Kids with Speech, Language Challenges
The goal of the five-year project is to create a robot who helps speech and education professionals in the classroom. The University of Nevada, Reno is part of a new NSF funded $20 million AI Institute for Exceptional Education.
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.
2news.com
Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller
Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
2news.com
Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2
During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
2news.com
Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury
New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
KOLO TV Reno
Crystal Garcia live at 5p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market
KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now...
mynews4.com
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
thenevadaindependent.com
Sparks’s city manager isn’t managing
I’m not and never will be a city manager, but I am a manager — and, in all my years as a manager, I have never fired someone via YouTube video. In fact, I’m moderately certain I’d be fired myself if I tried. Sadly, all that...
As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history
Former Republican Gov. Bob List, who served from 1979-1983, described the speech in an interview as “an opportunity to lay your groundwork with the Legislature,” adding, though, that “it's bigger than that.” The post As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
Ely Daily Times
Rhiannon Marie Garcia
It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
JamBase
Jane’s Addiction Confirms March 2023 Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction announced March 2023 tour dates. The five-city run includes concerts in California, Arizona and Nevada. Jane’s Addiction launches the western stint on March 5 in Bakersfield, California. March 7 will see the alt-rockers in Tuscon, Arizona ahead of a concert in their hometown of Los Angeles on March 9.
2news.com
Seeliger Students Recite Pledge of Allegiance at State of the State Address
A dozen 5- and 6-year-olds from Ms. Sewell’s kindergarten class from Carson City’s Seeliger Elementary School had an opportunity to show their pride, patriotism and love for their state and country by leading and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State Address Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
