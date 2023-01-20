ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fernleyreporter.com

REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon

With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

AI Robot to Help Kids with Speech, Language Challenges

The goal of the five-year project is to create a robot who helps speech and education professionals in the classroom. The University of Nevada, Reno is part of a new NSF funded $20 million AI Institute for Exceptional Education.
2news.com

Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller

Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern

Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2

During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury

New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Sparks’s city manager isn’t managing

I’m not and never will be a city manager, but I am a manager — and, in all my years as a manager, I have never fired someone via YouTube video. In fact, I’m moderately certain I’d be fired myself if I tried. Sadly, all that...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years

Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
CARSON CITY, NV
Ely Daily Times

Rhiannon Marie Garcia

It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
ELY, NV
JamBase

Jane’s Addiction Confirms March 2023 Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction announced March 2023 tour dates. The five-city run includes concerts in California, Arizona and Nevada. Jane’s Addiction launches the western stint on March 5 in Bakersfield, California. March 7 will see the alt-rockers in Tuscon, Arizona ahead of a concert in their hometown of Los Angeles on March 9.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2news.com

Seeliger Students Recite Pledge of Allegiance at State of the State Address

A dozen 5- and 6-year-olds from Ms. Sewell’s kindergarten class from Carson City’s Seeliger Elementary School had an opportunity to show their pride, patriotism and love for their state and country by leading and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State Address Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
CARSON CITY, NV

