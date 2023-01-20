Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tough tussle: South Point breaks free from Ironton Rock Hill
South Point didn't flinch, finally repelling Ironton Rock Hill 26-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and South Point squared off with January 24, 2022 at South Point High School last season. For more, click here.
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West hammers Lucasville Valley
West Portsmouth West scored early and often to roll over Lucasville Valley 58-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley faced off on February 1, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School. For more, click here.
Too much punch: Waterford knocks out Crown City South Gallia
Waterford dumped Crown City South Gallia 49-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Waterford and Crown City South Gallia squared off with January 27, 2022 at Waterford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank
Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
