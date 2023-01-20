ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states

Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXAN

El Niño: The history and impacts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest update from the Climate Prediction Center shows an increasing probability of an El Niño pattern by late Summer 2023. With a long-lasting La Niña in place for the last 3 years, many may now be familiar with the climatological pattern. But what about El Niño? What does La Niña’s counterpart typically bring?
AUSTIN, TX
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE

