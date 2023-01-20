Read full article on original website
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
El Niño: The history and impacts
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest update from the Climate Prediction Center shows an increasing probability of an El Niño pattern by late Summer 2023. With a long-lasting La Niña in place for the last 3 years, many may now be familiar with the climatological pattern. But what about El Niño? What does La Niña’s counterpart typically bring?
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
The long reign of La Niña may soon be over.
Heavy Snow Storm to Unleash in Northeast This Week; Detroit, Significant Travel Disruptions Expected
The weather in the Northeast will be colder this week as heavy snow, and strong winds would unload, especially in Detroit and Portland. It is best to stay updated with the weather conditions this week if you plan to travel. Wearing a layered winter coat is a must. Last week,...
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Pacific Storm Train Continues to Wreak Havoc in California, Atmospheric Rivers No End in Sight
The Pacific storm train has continued to wreak havoc in California over the weekend. Heavy rain driven by atmospheric rivers caused another round of floodwaters due to riverine flooding and mountain runoff in Santa Cruz County, California. The flood threat prompted local authorities to issue evacuation orders and led a...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Gray Wolf Population in Michigan Continues Trend of Stability, New Report Shows
The population of gray wolves in Michigan showed a good sign of a steady stability trend, according to the latest report and 2022 survey. The 2022 survey aimed to determine the population of gray wolves in Michigan. Michigan has been a key place for the repopulation of the rare gray...
