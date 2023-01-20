Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Aircraft Goes Down in Hemet Residential Area, One Dead
A small aircraft crashed in a residential area in Hemet Sunday, killing the lone occupant aboard, authorities said. Firefighters responded to multiple reports of an aircraft emergency in the 36600 block of Judy Lane at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Upon arrival, they located...
mynewsla.com
Discarded Cigarette Causes Fire in Garage of Riverside Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire in the attached garage of a home in Riverside, the Riverside Fire Department said Sunday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday at a residence located at 4072 Overland St. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage at around 1:20 p.m. Firefighters reported that...
mynewsla.com
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Fire at Menifee Target Store
Firefighters battled a fire in a commercial structure in Menifee Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the clothing department of a Target store located at 30340 Haun Rd. Firefighters contained the fire by 8:10 a.m. and there was no extension of...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Attic Fire in New Construction Area in Menifee
Firefighters battled a fire Saturday in the attic of a one-story residence in Menifee, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The fire was reported around 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the new construction area of Douglas Crest Circle and Evergreen Crest Circle. It was unknown if there were any injuries.
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fifth Weekend Shutdown
The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Two-Car Crash Caused Fatal Impact on 60 Freeway
California Highway Patrol investigators Monday were trying to determine what caused a two-car collision on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that killed a 47-year-old woman. Gina Marie Herrera of Westminster, Colorado, was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 60 at Jack Rabbit Trail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Battle Fire In Perris Building
Riverside County firefighters battled an attic fire in an unoccupied building in Perris Sunday. The fire at he intersection of Fourth and D streets was reported at 9:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The building covers 2,000 square feet, the department reported.
mynewsla.com
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Critically Hurt From Car Smashing Into Building in South L.A.
A person was killed and another person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to 11400 S. Main St., where a person was trapped inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Liberty Canyon Road Reopens After Inert Hand Grenade Found in Vehicle
Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills was reopened after more than two hours Saturday when a hand grenade inside a vehicle was determined not to contain explosives. The device was observed during a traffic stop around 2 p.m. on Liberty Canyon Road south of Agoura Road, Sgt. C. Soberlund of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The road was reopened about 4:30 p.m.
mynewsla.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Montebello Crash, One Person Detained
One person was seriously hurt when a car slammed into a pole in Montebello Sunday, starting a fire in the vehicle’s engine. The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 1617 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello police said. The person was temporarily trapped inside the vehicle but managed to...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella
An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was restored for all...
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife’s Home In Custody
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was in custody Tuesday after surrendering to authorities. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
