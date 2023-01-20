Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired… Read more "Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery"
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife’s Home In Custody
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was in custody Tuesday after surrendering to authorities. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shoots, Kills Man in Altadena
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
NBC Los Angeles
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Victim Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Long Beach Shooting
Long Beach Post
Man shot in Downtown Long Beach, police say
A man was shot early today in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim in Long Beach Shooting
Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon...
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said.
Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona
A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale
Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
