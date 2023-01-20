ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputy Shoots, Kills Man in Altadena

A man was shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy Sunday in Altadena. The deputy-involved shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Altadena Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The suspect died at the scene, the LASD reported. There was no immediate word...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore

Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Long Beach Post

Man shot in Downtown Long Beach, police say

A man was shot early today in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim in Long Beach Shooting

Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon...
LONG BEACH, CA
Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy