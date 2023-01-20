ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

DOJ and eight states file antitrust lawsuit against Google

CNBC's Eamon Javers joins 'Halftime Report' to report on the DOJ and eight states filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the second antitrust lawsuit filed by the DOJ against Google in just over two years.
CNBC

Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
CNBC

'The art of diplomacy': How the world responds to a pariah state

DAVOS, Switzerland — As the world's political and business elite gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, there was one notable exception. Russian public figures and business delegates — once a key presence at the Swiss mountain resort — were banned from the forum this January, reflecting the country's broader ousting from the international community following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters

Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, squeezed by a slump in the personal computer market that hammered its Windows software business.
CNBC

Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

Amazon adds generic prescription perk for Prime members

The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications to treat more than 80 common chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes. The service costs $5 a month per person, and delivery is free.
CNBC

Germany promises a decision on tanks; Russian official warns Ukraine allies risk own destruction

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Jan. 23, 2023. See here for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
