CNBC
DOJ and eight states file antitrust lawsuit against Google
CNBC's Eamon Javers joins 'Halftime Report' to report on the DOJ and eight states filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the second antitrust lawsuit filed by the DOJ against Google in just over two years.
CNBC
Google CEO defends job cuts in animated town hall as employees demand clarity on process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
CNBC
DOJ files second antitrust suit against Google, seeks to break up its ad business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration and seeks to break up Google's online advertising business. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division...
CNBC
Elon Musk testifies he would have sold SpaceX stock to take Tesla private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
CNBC
Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
CNBC
'The art of diplomacy': How the world responds to a pariah state
DAVOS, Switzerland — As the world's political and business elite gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, there was one notable exception. Russian public figures and business delegates — once a key presence at the Swiss mountain resort — were banned from the forum this January, reflecting the country's broader ousting from the international community following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
CNBC
Egg prices rose 60% in 2022. One farm group claims it's a 'collusive scheme' by suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, squeezed by a slump in the personal computer market that hammered its Windows software business.
CNBC
Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
CNBC
NYSE trading glitch, tons of earnings, a Dow comeback — listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" for Tuesday:. >> WELL, IT'S ANOTHER DAY. >> MAYBE WE KEEP IT TIGHT. FIVE, FOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE. SINCE THE MORNING MEETING. I'VE GOT TO TELL YOU SOMETHING. THERE WAS SOMETHING SO CRAZY,. WE'VE BEEN TRYING TO GET TO THE. BOTTOM OF IT, WHICH...
CNBC
Are digital wallets safe? Here’s what to know as the battle between big banks and Apple Pay heats up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
CNBC
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
CNBC
The FDA's power to approve drugs faces sweeping challenge in lawsuit seeking to pull abortion pill from U.S. market
Anti-abortion physicians are suing to overturn the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which dates back more than two decades. Mifepristone used in combination with misoprostol is the most common way to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S. If the lawsuit prevails, mifepristone would no longer be available in the U.S. market...
CNBC
Greedflation: 'Entirely possible' that food brands are profiteering from price hikes, says Tesco chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
CNBC
Amazon adds generic prescription perk for Prime members
The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications to treat more than 80 common chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes. The service costs $5 a month per person, and delivery is free.
CNBC
Germany promises a decision on tanks; Russian official warns Ukraine allies risk own destruction
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Jan. 23, 2023. See here for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
