Texas State

8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them

I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Words That Should Be Banned in Texas

It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
Find Your Texas Elders by Tracking Their Soles

The tracker market has really exploded over the past few years because we Texans are working harder to keep up with our children, our elderly loved ones, and one another. Because we are a more mobile society and the increase in Alzheimer's disease, there were a total of 151 "Silver Alerts" in 2022 Texas, that's one every two days.
Was Texas Right to Reject This Personalized License Plate?

I have to admit, I would think the exact same thing if I saw this license plate on a vehicle. KXAN reports that the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejected the application for a personalized license plate expressing a vegan’s love for tofu because it contained a “vulgar” phrase. The proposed license plate would have read “LVTOFU.”
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
$1.35 Billion Dollar Jackpot is the Fourth Largest in its History

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, January 10th eluded the popular "Birthday Numbers" to become the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions in America. Birthday Numbers are those numbers that are less than 31, and lotteries usually sell a huge amount of lottery tickets within that "Birthday Numbers" range since a lot of us tend to play our birthdays, anniversaries, and any other date that may be special.
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter

I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof

I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
