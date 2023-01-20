Read full article on original website
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Words That Should Be Banned in Texas
It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
Find Your Texas Elders by Tracking Their Soles
The tracker market has really exploded over the past few years because we Texans are working harder to keep up with our children, our elderly loved ones, and one another. Because we are a more mobile society and the increase in Alzheimer's disease, there were a total of 151 "Silver Alerts" in 2022 Texas, that's one every two days.
Was Texas Right to Reject This Personalized License Plate?
I have to admit, I would think the exact same thing if I saw this license plate on a vehicle. KXAN reports that the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejected the application for a personalized license plate expressing a vegan’s love for tofu because it contained a “vulgar” phrase. The proposed license plate would have read “LVTOFU.”
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
Texas Man Tries To Take Anti-Tank Rifle on Flight Out of San Antonio
If you travel a lot, there are probably many times you have forgotten that you have certain things in your luggage. Heck, some people even forget that they have their firearms stowed away and then try to get on an airplane. But this dude in San Antonio takes the cake. He tried to bring an anti-tank rifle on board with him. What?
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
These 10 Twisters Are The Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History
When it comes to tornadoes, Texas averages more per year than any other state. In fact, according to World Population Review, Texas averages about 155 twisters each year. It's no wonder that The Lonestar State is part of the infamous Tornado Alley. With so many tornadoes that have twisted into...
Texas Girl Scouts Are Ready to Kick Off 2023 With a New Cookie Flavor
Great news has just been delivered to me, and it's time for Girl Scout Cookies throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The best part is that there are several ways to buy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023. First off there is the old fashion way, I go to several local retailers to buy them at the front of the stores I tend to frequent.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
Huge Metal Stars On Barns and Houses In Texas, What Does It All Mean?
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
$1.35 Billion Dollar Jackpot is the Fourth Largest in its History
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, January 10th eluded the popular "Birthday Numbers" to become the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions in America. Birthday Numbers are those numbers that are less than 31, and lotteries usually sell a huge amount of lottery tickets within that "Birthday Numbers" range since a lot of us tend to play our birthdays, anniversaries, and any other date that may be special.
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter
I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof
I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
