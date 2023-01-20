Read full article on original website
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Solid Depth Piece If Red Sox Miss Out On Top Free Agent Options
The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a new middle infielder. With Trevor Story expected to miss time following elbow surgery and Xander Bogaerts now a member of the San Diego Padres, Boston has some holes to fill. Enrique Hernandez has been rumored to make a move to shortstop in 2023, but the Red Sox also have been linked to free agents Jose Iglesias, Elvis Andrus, and Josh Harrison.
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phillies Sign Ben Bowden, Jeremy Walker, Mark Appel To Minor League Deals
The Phillies announced a number of non-roster invitations to big league camp this morning. While most of that group was either already in the system or had previously been reported to have an agreement with Philadelphia, a trio of new names with MLB experience were among the batch: righties Jeremy Walker and Mark Appel, and left-hander Ben Bowden.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Former AL East Hurler As Left-Handed Bullpen Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox still are making moves. Boston entered the offseason with plenty of holes up and down the roster after finishing 78-84 in 2022 and has responded with a plethora of moves. The Red Sox have made some big-name additions -- like three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen -- but also have opted for small moves to improve depth, like the latest reported addition of left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff, according to his official Twitter account.
Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
Michael Hill withdraws name from Astros GM search
The Astros have been without a general manager since James Click was surprisingly dismissed just days after the club won the World Series. Reporting last week indicated that Michael Hill, former president of baseball operations for the Marlins, was one of the candidates for the position. However, Jon Heyman of...
Giants Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals
Pat Leonard reports that the Giants are signing RB Jashaun Corbin to a futures deal. There are also several other players expected to sign following the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday night. Here is a full list of players who are signing futures deals with New...
