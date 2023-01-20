ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
SFGate

Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities aired the results Monday of the investigation of an Election Day 2020 police shooting that killed a man in a vehicle after the man killed two women, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died when he was shot as police approached.
HENDERSON, NV

