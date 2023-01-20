Read full article on original website
8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
7 people injured, 1 dead in Oakland gunfight, police say
Seven people were injured and one was killed when gunfire was exchanged between several individuals in Oakland on Monday night, police said.
Calif. shooters had an oddity in common: They were both senior citizens
The gunman who killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday and the man suspected of killing seven people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday are among the oldest suspected mass shooters in U.S. history, according to the Violence Project, a nonprofit organization that studies firearm-related bloodshed.
Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities aired the results Monday of the investigation of an Election Day 2020 police shooting that killed a man in a vehicle after the man killed two women, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died when he was shot as police approached.
