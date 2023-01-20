Read full article on original website
WHSV
McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) women’s basketball junior guard Peyton McDaniel was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. McDaniel scored 26 points against Georgia Southern and 28 against Troy, with great shooting percentages, on her way...
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed a thrilling 80-79 win over Troy on Saturday evening. With this victory, the Dukes regain the top spot in the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes improve to 17-2 overall including a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play. Peyton McDaniel led...
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s basketball fell 83-70 to Southern Miss, the top-ranked Sun Belt team. The Dukes drop to 13-8 overall and 4-4 in conference action. Terrence Edwards led JMU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel added 14 points while Takal Molson had 13 points and grabbed five boards.
WHSV
Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) quarterback Todd Centeio was voted VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, as the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the 2022 University Division All-State Football Team. Centeio is JMU’s...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
WHSV
JMU football tickets launch Monday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch. The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year. JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season. “We took our priority and reserved areas and...
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
WHEC TV-10
A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
NBC 29 News
Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
WHSV
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
Rain returns Sunday
A storm will spread rain into the region during Sunday. Some wintry weather will occur in western Virginia.
WHSV
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Virginia lawmakers unite to fight cancer: 'Don't be an ostrich'
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered in Richmond on Friday to discuss Virginia's efforts in the fight against cancer and to pay tribute to two former colleagues who died.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
