ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor

NEW ORLEANS, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) women’s basketball junior guard Peyton McDaniel was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. McDaniel scored 26 points against Georgia Southern and 28 against Troy, with great shooting percentages, on her way...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) quarterback Todd Centeio was voted VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, as the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the 2022 University Division All-State Football Team. Centeio is JMU’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU football tickets launch Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch. The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year. JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season. “We took our priority and reserved areas and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State

In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHEC TV-10

A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact. She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy