WHSV
McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) women’s basketball junior guard Peyton McDaniel was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. McDaniel scored 26 points against Georgia Southern and 28 against Troy, with great shooting percentages, on her way...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
WHSV
Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) quarterback Todd Centeio was voted VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, as the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the 2022 University Division All-State Football Team. Centeio is JMU’s...
wchstv.com
Former Poca star getting significant playing time at University of Virginia
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Isaac McKneely is getting significant minutes as a freshman guard at the University of Virginia. The former Poca star is averaging six points a game as a member of the Cavaliers basketball team. He is averaging playing more than 20 minutes a game in 18 contests so far.
WHSV
JMU football tickets launch Monday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch. The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year. JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season. “We took our priority and reserved areas and...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
cbs19news
2015 trio part of latest UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Eight years ago Ernie Clement, Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith started as freshmen on the 2015 College World Series champions and now the trio enter the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame together. "It's crazy to think that we've only played three years together," former Virginia...
WHSV
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
WHSV
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
WHSV
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County crash kills one
Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
WHSV
Strasburg community works to make town more accessible
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Strasburg are working to improve accessibility in the town. For some people, going in and out of doors or going up and down stairs is a simple task. It’s something that doesn’t even take a second thought. However, for others, it can really be a challenge. It’s something you may plan your entire day around.
