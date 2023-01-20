ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Fortune

Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
CNN

Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift

David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
insideevs.com

Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry

Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
Benzinga

'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Benzinga

Taiwanese Foxconn Driven Towards Mexico Due To Demand For EV, Sophisticated Chips And Geopolitical Tensions

Taiwanese tech suppliers ramped up production capacity in Mexico to tap North America's growing demand for electric vehicles and servers. Key Apple Inc AAPL iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn and others aimed to help the U.S. and their clients shift their supply chain from East to West, Nikkei Asia reports.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas

As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
Benzinga

Benzinga

