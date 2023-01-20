Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen slip by Lady Trojans 50-47 for another exciting win
PORTSMOUTH — The Rock Hill Redwomen keep learning and it keeps them winning. Rock Hill keeps learning how to win close games at the finish with a 50-47 win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Rock Hill and Portsmouth were tied with...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers get strong shooting to down CG
COAL GROVE — Good shooting was good news for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers had a good shooting night as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 56-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “We shot the ball well and that helps everything,” said Lady...
Ironton Tribune
Taliaferro, Lady Dragons win big to stay unbeaten
GALLIPOLIS — There’s a new shooter taking aim at the target. Isa Taliaferro scored a career-high 18 points as the Fairland Lady Dragons rolled to an 81-26 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Monday. Besides Taliaferro, Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points, Bree Allen 13...
Ironton Tribune
Doddridge, Porter lead Redmen by New Boston
NEW BOSTON — There’s a cartoon where Bugs Bunny goes into a casino and keeps betting and winning on the number 23. The number 23 proved to be a winner for the Rock Hill Redmen on Saturday as Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter both scored 23 points in a 63-46 win over the New Boston Tigers.
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen ‘miracle’ rally beats Lady Lions
PEDRO —Trailing 52-46 with 30 seconds to play would seem like an almost impossible task. The Rock Hill Redwomen pulled off what seemed impossible as they rallied to beat the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions 54-52 on Saturday. “These girls are a very exciting team to watch,” said Rock Hill...
Ironton Tribune
Isaacs, Lady Panthers down Lady Rebels
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers were hoping to get off to a good start. Abbey Isaacs took care of that. Isaacs had a big first quarter and went on to score a career-high 15 points as the Lady Panthers beat the Tolsia Lady Rebels 52-39 on Saturday. Chesapeake...
Ironton Tribune
Young Panthers down Trojans in OVC
CHESAPEAKE — Baby steps. Baby steps. The Chesapeake Panthers were faced with a young and inexperienced team going into the season, but they’ve learned some lessons and how to win since the start of their schedule. They showed some maturity late in the game as they downed the...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes through check list to beat Pirates
When looking at their cheek list, the Ironton Fighting Tigers marked 2-of-3 boxes. Ironton did 2 things on their list they needed to do and it proved to be enough to check off a third thing as they beat the Wheelersburg Pirates 55-48 on Saturday. Ironton converted 13-of-16 free throws...
Ironton Tribune
Cheryl Pleasant
Cheryl Lee Brown Pleasant, 72, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born May 22, 1950, to Jack and Lena Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky and graduated from Russell High School Class of 1968. She made lifelong friends working at Hills Department Store for many years and...
Ironton Tribune
Fun for all ages (WITH GALLERY)
Library has busy schedule of activities at branches. A new year is underway and the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has plenty of events lined up for children, teens and adults. On Tuesday, a Kids Craft event took place at the library’s in location in Ironton, in which children colored...
Ironton Tribune
Commission hosts brief meeting
The Lawrence County Commission hosted a brief meeting on Tuesday, dealing mostly with routine business. The only item not on the agenda was when Commissioner Mike Finley put forward the idea of getting bids on a four-wheel drive truck for use by Cory Watson, who does IT and maintenance for the county.
Ironton Tribune
Historic Macedonia church gets $100K
BURLINGTON — A historic Black church in Lawrence County has received $100,000 grant funding toward its preservation. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, located in Burlington, is listed in the first round of grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The Preserving Black...
