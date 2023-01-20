ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant's knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant's recovery from a sprained ligament in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy