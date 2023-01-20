Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Suspect shot, killed after Salem police respond to armed robbery
SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland released on bail
A Portland man accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in December was allowed to bail out of jail after he argued that he acted in self-defense at the end of a dispute over use of the shower and the length of time the roommate’s girlfriend was staying at their apartment.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
kptv.com
Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
kptv.com
Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot. A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
kptv.com
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June. VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after carjacking, police chase from Vancouver to Clackamas Co.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after a police chase from Vancouver, Wash. into Clackamas County, according to the Vancouver Police Department. At about 3 p.m., police responded to a carjacking at the Vancouver Mall at 8900 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim told police that she...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
kptv.com
Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
