kezi.com

Suspect shot, killed after Salem police respond to armed robbery

SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.
SALEM, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot. A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

kptv.com

Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June. VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.
VANCOUVER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County

Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kptv.com

Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR

