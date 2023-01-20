SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.

SALEM, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO