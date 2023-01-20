Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Confirms Major Rumor About Her Romantic Life
Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star Daisy Ridley has confirmed a major rumor about her personal life: she is now a married woman! Ridley is currently earning numerous rave reviews for her new dark comedy/dramedy film Sometimes I Think About Dying, in which she plays a young woman suffering from anxiety and depression. However, while sitting down to do interviews for the film at Sundance Film Festival 2023, Ridley couldn't avoid confirming some of the happiest news of her life: "Yes! I got married."
ComicBook
Superman & Lois Casts The Walking Dead Veteran as Lex Luthor
Michael Cudlitz, the veteran character actor best known for his role as Abraham on The Walking Dead, has joined the DC multiverse. Cudlitz will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois, stepping in to give the show's new Earth a Lex of its very own. The CW previously had Jon Cryer playing the role of Lex on Supergirl and in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. When a casting call went out recently for the character, Cryer confirmed that nobody had approached him to continue on in the role. Last season, Superman & Lois surprised fans with the revelation that it does not take place on the same Earth as The Flash and Supergirl.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Solo Star Emilia Clarke Addresses Whether She'd Return as Qi'ra
One of the biggest successes of Solo: A Star Wars Story was Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, as proven by the character's return in various Star Wars comics, leading audiences to hope that Clarke could return as the character, though the actor's most recent reaction to the notion makes it seem unlikely anytime soon. Having previously starred in Game of Thrones and also starring in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clarke has plenty of experience in massive franchises, so while she does support Qi'ra's return, she personally sounds like it wouldn't be with her reprising the role.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
ComicBook
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Cheetor Figure Is On Sale Now
Hasbro has added another Studio Series figure based on the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it is a Voyager Class 98 Cheetor figure based on the Maximal who saw a glimpse of in the recent trailer. The figure stands 6.5" tall, and includes 2 combinable spear accessories and a backdrop. It can convert from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps.
ComicBook
Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis Producing New NBC Pilot
The work of Oliver Sacks is officially headed to NBC, with the help of some pretty major creators. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the network has given a pilot order to Wolf, a potential series which will be executive produced by, among other names, actor and director Andy Serkis and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti. The potential series will be based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger is on board to direct and executive produce, with Michael Grassi set to write and executive produce the pilot.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
Drew Barrymore Transforms Into ‘M3GAN’ Doll For Wild Interview With Allison Williams: Watch
Forget Drew Barrymore, meet DR3W Barrymore! The iconic actor and talk show host, 47, channeled her horror acting days on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during a horrific and hilarious episode of The Drew Barrymore Show for which she transformed into M3GAN from the viral horror movie of the same name that debuted on Jan. 6. Drew dressed up as the creepy, demonic A.I. doll to interview Allison Williams, who stars in the box office hit. Allison, 34, could barely hold it together after she told Drew the “number one rule” of being “a true M3GAN”: running on all fours. Sure enough, Drew got down on her hands and knees and darted across the stage.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
Experts slugfest: 2023 Oscar nominations reactions — Andrea Riseborough, ‘Top Gun’s’ big snub and more
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was, in fact, everywhere in Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. So was “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And Best Actress served up a doozy with Andrea Riseborough while “Top Gun: Maverick” was MIA in the one category it seemed like it was a lock to win. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs and surprises. If you had any doubts that “Everything Everywhere” was the Best Picture favorite, they likely evaporated after the A24 film’s 11 nominations, including two surprising bids in Best...
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Breaks Massive Records for HBO
After having the second largest series premiere in over a decade for HBO, the second episode of The Last of Us is now breaking some major records. Last night's second episode, "Infected", brought in 5.7 million viewers across HBO and linear telecasts on Sunday night, a number that is up 22 percent from the series debut last week, per Nielsen and first party data. This is the largest week 2 audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in network history. Additionally, the series premiere now has 18 million viewers, which is up nearly four times from its premiere night audience.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Takes Page From Spider-Man With Its Newest Romance
Dragon Ball Super's manga recently made a comeback to tell a very different story from what we had witnessed as a part of the Granolah Arc, with Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines once again to continue their training in an effort to hit the same level as Frieza and his latest transformation. With the printed story following Goten and Trunks as teenagers and seeing them patrol the streets as the new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, a hilarious moment pays homage to the first Spider-Man movie with Trunks taking a page from Peter Parker.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unites Deku and Bakugo in Volume 37 Cover Art
If there is one thing My Hero Academia knows how to do, it is raise the bar. Since its debut, the shonen series has been a favorite with fans, and it has taken readers by surprise time and again. From secret identities to deaths and more, creator Kohei Horikoshi has used his art to paint a vibrant world. And now, the artist has used the pen to unite Bakugo and Deku in some stunning cover art.
