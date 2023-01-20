Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO