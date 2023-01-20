ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears

By JOE McDONALD
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdWQX_0kL2sggD00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained.

Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing to tip Western economies into recession as they try to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

A Fed board member, Lael Brainard, and President Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank in separate appearances Thursday affirmed plans to keep interest rates elevated despite market hopes central banks might scale back plans due to indications economic activity might be cooling.

“That again implies more hikes to come and then a long hiatus, not the imminent reversal markets are pricing for,” Rabobank said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,260.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 26,411.94. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.9% to 21,844.98.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.2% to 2,384.47 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was less than 0.1% higher at 7,439.50. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.8% to 3,898.85 in its third daily decline.

More than 75% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower. Technology companies, retailers and industrial stocks were among the biggest drags. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.5%, Home Depot dropped 4% and Deere & Co. fell 4.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.8% to 33,044.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1% to 10,852.27.

Reports showed weakness in the U.S. housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't quite as bad as expected and the job market appears healthy. They followed worse readings than expected Wednesday on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates aggressively last year to cool inflation that is multi-decade highs in some economies.

Forecasters expect a U.S. recession this year but say it likely will be brief.

The Fed's key lending rate is 4.25% to 4.50%, up from close to zero one year ago.

Its next rate decision will be announced Feb. 1. Investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points next month, smaller than previous hikes of up to 0.75 percentage points.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude advanced 40 cents to $81.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price benchmark for international oil trading, gained 32 cents to $86.48 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 128.76 yen from Thursday's 128.44 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0836 from $1.0831.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Stocks lose ground on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:24 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
WGAU

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed's drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don't seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
WGAU

Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%

REDMOND, Wash. — (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Excluding one-time items such...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
WGAU

Tech layoffs 2023: Companies that have made cuts

NEW YORK — Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Company officials have often cited economic uncertainty and fears of a recession in their job-cutting, cost-cutting decisions. It follows a volatile 2022, which was also marred with...
WGAU

Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy