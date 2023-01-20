ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Destiny Christian boys make a statement in first-round win at the Titan Classic

By Michael Kinney
 4 days ago

MIDWEST CITY - When Destiny Christian signed to compete at the Carl Albert Titan Classic, they were looking to make a point.

With a schedule full of teams outside of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, not much had been known about just how good they were.

Despite beating Oklahoma City Millwood (3A) early in the season, the Wildcats are looking for even bigger fish to fry. That meant eyeing down a possible matchup with No. 3 Putnam City North (6A) in the semifinal round of the Titan Classic.

However, they had to get past a tough Ada (4A) squad in the opening round first. It went down to the final minutes, but the Wildcats pulled out a 54-50 victory to set up the matchup they had been wanting.

“We really wanted to earn the right, the honor to play Putnam City North and measure ourselves against them,” Destiny Christian coach Jamin Jones said. “We know they're very good and we are excited to play them.”

The Panthers rolled to an 83-28 victory against Glenpool in their opening-round game. The Wildcats know that in order to compete with them in Friday's semifinals, they will have to play better than they did against the Cougars.

“The key definitely was moving the ball and hitting all the teammates, everybody around the perimeter, and looking for open guys and being able to penetrate and kick,” Wildcat senior Sentinel Moore said. “I feel like the first half, we were shooting a little bit better and penetrating a little bit better.

"I think it really came down to rebounding and then just being really tough on defense. I think those were the two main things.”

With just under four minutes left in the game, Ada held a 46-41 lead and attempted to run down the clock. However, the Wildcats forced a turnover and it led to a LaBron Wilson bucket and foul.

Wilson missed the ensuing free throw, but the deficit was down to three points. However, after coming up with a defensive stop, the Wildcats' Jude Hill drained a 3-pointer to tie the game with just 2:07 remaining on the clock.

The Cougars came up empty on their next possession, and Destiny Christian made them pay when Michael Daniels scored on a baseline drive and gave his team the lead.

Ada missed on the other end and Daniels came down with the rebound. He was tied up, but the possession arrow belonged to the Wildcats.

The Cougars were forced to foul and Hill knocked down a pair of free throws, which pushed the lead to four.

Ada’s Jack Morris scored with just 33 seconds left in the game, cutting the lead down to two, 50-48.

Moore and Ada’s Andrew Hughes exchanged free throws before the Wildcats turned the ball over with 24.8 showing on the clock.

The Wildcats came up with a stop, and Ada fouled Moore, sending him to the free-throw line. The senior missed the first attempt, but Destiny Christian came up with the rebound and got the ball right back to Moore, who was fouled again.

This time, Moore calmly knocked down both free throws to put the contest away.

“When I went back to the line I was like, 'I'm definitely making these two,'” Moore said. “I can't let my teammates down.

"I had a couple of turnovers here and there that kind of hurt the team late in the fourth-quarter stretch. So, I knew I needed to make those. I was sure I was going to make them.”

Devon Maccollister paced the Cougars with 14 points. Carter Columbe scored 13 points, while Andrew Hughes added 12 points in the loss.

Moore led all scorers with 16 points. Hill, who hit four 3-pointers, finished with 14 points.

Destiny Christian will face PC North at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the second semifinal of the day. It’s a chance for the Wildcats to show just what they can do against the state’s elite.

“We need to show toughness,” Moore said. “I can see between our two teams that PC North has bigger guys and more size and more athleticism. So, we definitely need gritty defense.

"I just want people to know who we are. Because I don't feel like a lot of people know who Destiny Christian really is. We can compete with some pretty serious teams.”

5A No. 1 ranked Carl Albert will take on 6A No. 8 Norman in Friday's other semifinal, starting at 7 p.m.

