Head coach Pete Carroll said last Monday that Robinson (knee) has had "some issues with his return" and isn't full speed yet, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. Robinson suffered a knee injury during the preseason that landed him on injured reserve, but the hope was that he'd be back at some point during the regular season. However, Robinson experienced some setbacks in his rehab and was kept on IR for the entire campaign. It's unclear if Robinson will need offseason surgery to correct the issue, but as of now, Seattle is optimistic that he'll be good to go for next season's training camp.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO