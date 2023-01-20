Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jesus Cruz: Lands contract from Philly
Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday. It's not clear whether he's been given an invitation to major league spring training. Cruz, who turns 28 in April, made seven appearances with the Braves last season, posting a 6.23 ERA. He'll likely begin 2023 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card
In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Loses 40-man spot
The Brewers designated Singleton for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brian Anderson, whose one-year deal with Milwaukee became official Monday. The 31-year-old Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason after he slashed .219/.375/.434 with 24 home runs in 134 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2022. The former top prospect will hit waivers, and he could elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Louis Head: Signs minors deal with Phillies
Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp. Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat after missing his squad's last three contests due to a groin injury. He dominated on the boards and also turned in an efficient shooting line in the loss. Gobert also swatted away four shots, which marks his best performance as a rim protector in January.
CBS Sports
Thomasson scores 20 as Niagara tops Saint Peter's 59-57
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and sank a jumper with nine seconds remaining to spark Niagara to a 59-57 victory over Saint Peter's on Sunday. Thomasson made 9 for 15 shots with a 3-pointer but hit just 1 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mekhi Sargent: Sticks with Jacksonville
The Jaguars' signed Sargent to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Sargent landed a practice-squad deal with the Jaguars after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster to begin the season. He was never elevated for any contests, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason. The Iowa product made seven appearances for three different teams (Jaguars, Rams and Titans) during his rookie campaign in 2021, totaling 16 touches for 71 yards.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps back to No. 1, Houston falls to No. 3 in AP Top 25
Houston's stunning loss Sunday to Temple at home as 19.5-point favorites paved the way for a big change at the top of the AP Poll on Monday as Purdue moved up to supplant the Cougars at No. 1. The Boilermakers were ranked third in the poll for two consecutive weeks after a four-week stay at No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Alton Robinson: Still not fully recovered
Head coach Pete Carroll said last Monday that Robinson (knee) has had "some issues with his return" and isn't full speed yet, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. Robinson suffered a knee injury during the preseason that landed him on injured reserve, but the hope was that he'd be back at some point during the regular season. However, Robinson experienced some setbacks in his rehab and was kept on IR for the entire campaign. It's unclear if Robinson will need offseason surgery to correct the issue, but as of now, Seattle is optimistic that he'll be good to go for next season's training camp.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model on 16-6 run
The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to cool down the hottest team in the NFL when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia (15-3) proved why it is the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket after it manhandled the New York Giants, 38-7, in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Eagles now face a much tougher test as they take on San Francisco (15-4), which has posted 12 consecutive victories. The 49ers advanced to the conference title game for the third time in four seasons with a 19-12 triumph over Dallas last weekend.
CBS Sports
Offseason blueprint for Bills to take next step in 2023: Free agent targets, mock draft selections and more
Where do the Buffalo Bills go from here? From heartbreaking loss in the divisional round a year ago to a shellacking at home in the divisional round on Sunday, Sean McDermott's team, one of the most successful groups since the start of the 2020 campaign now has three straight playoff losses with bad defensive efforts, and the Bills have to contend with not only Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs but Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the conference.
Comments / 0