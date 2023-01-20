Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Historical Society loaning 20 Charles M. Russell paintings to the C.M. Russell Museum
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the Montana Historical Society is packing its collections ahead of renovations at its facility in Helena, they are loaning out 20 Charles M. Russell paintings to the C.M. Russell Museum. Some of Russell’s most iconic paintings, including "Laugh Kills Lonesome,” a 1925 oil on canvas;...
This Montana City Gets Big Ideas to Reclaim It’s Glory Days
Once dubbed "The Richest Hill On Earth", Butte, Montana is prime for a renaissance. A new chapter of economic prosperity. We asked Montanans for suggestions about what industry might be the catalyst to Butte's rebirth. There's not one person I know who isn't rooting for Butte. Everyone in Montana seems...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts
This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.
