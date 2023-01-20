Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
theScore
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets end 13-game skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
theScore
Banchero, Isaac help Magic snap Celtics' 9-game winning streak
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26...
theScore
LeBron scores 37, Lakers rally from down 25 to beat Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LeBron James said the Lakers had a choice when trailing by 25 points at halftime against the Trail Blazers. “I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it,” James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That’s just not the makeup of our club.”
theScore
Magic's Isaac to make long-awaited return vs. Celtics
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced a few hours before tipoff. Isaac hasn't played in an NBA contest since sustaining a torn ACL in the bubble three years ago. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac will play 8-10...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Henderson wins LPGA season opener for 13th title
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson sets a goal of winning multiple LPGA Tour titles at the outset of each season. She didn't wait long to collect her first trophy of 2023. Henderson was dominant throughout and delivered a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a...
NBA Announces Big Change To All-Star Game Draft
On Tuesday evening, the NBA announced that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft will take place live on TNT ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on February 19 as a special pregame segment.
theScore
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
theScore
NBA Podcast: Are the Sixers ready to exorcise their demons?
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Will complementary scoring still be an obstacle in the playoffs, or will James Harden and Co. meet that challenge this time around?. Can the team find two-way balance with so many...
NBA All-Star Game to include pick-up style draft immediately ahead of tip-off
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah will be announced later this week. We’ll also have captains
theScore
Stock Watch: What's trending in the NBA
Welcome to the latest installment of Stock Watch, a look at what's been trending up and down in the NBA. Anthony Davis' injury could've been the dagger to the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff hopes. Instead, the club sits just two games back of the West's sixth seed thanks to an absurd stretch of play from LeBron James. The four-time Finals MVP continues to defy Father Time, averaging 33.9 points, 8.3 boards, and 7.7 assists during Davis' absence. He has dropped 40 points or more on three occasions and has scored no lower than 23 points during that span.
theScore
Durant making progress, MCL sprain will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL and will begin running and on-court activities this week after the injury was evaluated Monday, the team announced Tuesday. He'll be evaluated again in two weeks. The two-week timeline puts Durant on track to be...
Letang scores in first period in first game back
It didn’t take Kris Letang long, he assisted on the first Pens goal of the game and then gave the Pens a brief lead with his third goal of the season
theScore
Red Sox DFA former All-Star Barnes
The Boston Red Sox designated former All-Star closer Matt Barnes for assignment Tuesday in order to clear a roster spot for outfielder Adam Duvall. Barnes struggled in 2022, posting his highest ERA (4.31) since 2015. The 32-year-old helped the club to a World Series title in 2018 and was named an American League All-Star in 2021.
theScore
Dunk tank, golf event among 3 additions to NHL All-Star Skills Competition
The NHL is leaning into the sunny backdrop at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. On Tuesday, the league announced three new events for the upcoming All-Star Skills Competition: Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, and Tendy Tandem. Splash Shot will take place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Four teams...
theScore
Sirianni praises Hurts: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered high praise for quarterback Jalen Hurts after his team's 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday. "I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having - I shouldn't even go there - it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. "He's your leader. He's your guy."
theScore
Report: Canucks expected to name Tocchet head coach Monday
The Bruce Boudreau saga in Vancouver appears to be coming to an end. The Canucks are expected to name Rick Tocchet head coach on Monday, according to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek. Tocchet has featured on TNT's hockey panel as an analyst since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. He was most recently on an NHL bench in 2020-21 with the Arizona Coyotes.
theScore
NHL Tuesday best bets: A quartet of plus-money plays
Winning bets is fun. Losing them? Not so much. The Variance Monster bit us on Monday as the Islanders and Maple Leafs racked up an unforeseeable 7.5 expected goal (xG) count at even strength, sending the game over a total that dropped a full goal from 6.5 to 5.5 before the opening faceoff.
theScore
Sabres' Dahlin: 'Fans want to see forwards' at All-Star Game
Rasmus Dahlin is well aware that only five of the 44 skaters selected for the upcoming All-Star Game in Florida are defensemen. "I guess the fans want to see forwards," the Buffalo Sabres blue-liner told Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News on Monday. "It is what it is. I'm going on vacation and I'm going to have a good time, but, obviously, I want to be there. That's just how it goes."
theScore
NC State star Smith day-to-day after scary fall vs. UNC
NC State star Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after reporting neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm following a scary fall Saturday against North Carolina, the school announced Sunday. Smith's X-rays were negative, and he was released from hospital later in the evening. The sophomore guard...
Comments / 0