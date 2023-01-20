ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylesville, AL

weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff splits basketball games at Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY – MJ Adams netted 19 points and Eli McFry sank a pair of 3-pointers and had 13 points to lead the Cedar Bluff Tigers to a 55-45 boys basketball win at Pleasant Valley on Monday. Bucky Leek and Caleb Tucker rang for seven and five points respectively...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville girls escape with basketball win at Asbury

ALBERTVILLE – Tyla Tatum tallied 17 points to lead the Collinsville Lady Panthers past Asbury 34-33 in girls basketball action on Monday. Rylee Tillery added six points on a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers. Sheyla Pacheco led the Lady Rams with 10 points. Daisy Zurita tossed in...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock’s Yoder to run at Northeast Alabama Community College

SAND ROCK – Four years ago, Sand Rock senior Austin Yoder was one on the first runners on the Wildcat cross country team. Now he’s preparing to pioneer another program. Yoder signed a scholarship with Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville on Monday. He will be running for head coach Patrick Laney in the Mustangs’ first season next fall.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion

There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
TRION, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 24th

Christie Kirby, 27 of Scottsboro – Probation Violation;. Austin Morrison, 24 of Fort Payne – FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Nathaniel Clackum, 31 of Cedartown – Fugitive from Justice. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Calhoun County Announces New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1000 calls for service. There were 78 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were five felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 257 traffic stops, and 54 traffic citations. 27 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and three animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Etowah County Crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

One dead in head-on collision near Gaylesville, Alabama

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023–1:12 p.m. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 shortly after 10:00 am Wednesday. The wreck was reportedly head-on leading to one person being entrapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel closed down the roadway from the scene...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse

Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

