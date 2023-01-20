Read full article on original website
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff splits basketball games at Pleasant Valley
PLEASANT VALLEY – MJ Adams netted 19 points and Eli McFry sank a pair of 3-pointers and had 13 points to lead the Cedar Bluff Tigers to a 55-45 boys basketball win at Pleasant Valley on Monday. Bucky Leek and Caleb Tucker rang for seven and five points respectively...
weisradio.com
Collinsville girls escape with basketball win at Asbury
ALBERTVILLE – Tyla Tatum tallied 17 points to lead the Collinsville Lady Panthers past Asbury 34-33 in girls basketball action on Monday. Rylee Tillery added six points on a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers. Sheyla Pacheco led the Lady Rams with 10 points. Daisy Zurita tossed in...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock’s Yoder to run at Northeast Alabama Community College
SAND ROCK – Four years ago, Sand Rock senior Austin Yoder was one on the first runners on the Wildcat cross country team. Now he’s preparing to pioneer another program. Yoder signed a scholarship with Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville on Monday. He will be running for head coach Patrick Laney in the Mustangs’ first season next fall.
bartowsportszone.com
Hurricanes, Lady Canes win at Rockmart; Colonels drop home game to Rome
Cartersville’s Jaylen Scott made a layup off an inbound pass from Romo Pace with 1.5 seconds remaining Saturday to lift the Hurricanes to a 65-64 non-region win at Rockmart. The Yellow Jackets missed a desperation shot from near mid-court as time expired. The Canes led 35-26 at halftime and...
weisradio.com
Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion
There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 24th
Christie Kirby, 27 of Scottsboro – Probation Violation;. Austin Morrison, 24 of Fort Payne – FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Nathaniel Clackum, 31 of Cedartown – Fugitive from Justice. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
weisradio.com
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1000 calls for service. There were 78 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were five felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 257 traffic stops, and 54 traffic citations. 27 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and three animal related citations issued.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
wrganews.com
One dead in head-on collision near Gaylesville, Alabama
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023–1:12 p.m. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 shortly after 10:00 am Wednesday. The wreck was reportedly head-on leading to one person being entrapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel closed down the roadway from the scene...
Talladega Police searching for man missing since October
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse
Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
jsuchanticleer.com
Jacksonville Police respond to crash on Alabama 204, Chief Ladiga Trail
Jacksonville Police and Piedmont EMS responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2 p.m. when police arrived, one car was on the Chief Ladiga Trail with the other on the side of Alabama 204 by Self Hall. There was clear damage on the drivers’ side...
WAFF
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
