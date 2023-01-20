Read full article on original website
Jayme Ali
4d ago
Yasssssssssssss!! #Blacksmithing. nah, money don't change anything... but seeing an unjust justice system that isn't for us (because there's, "Just Us") hold someone accountable more over a Caucasian, is a victory for all African Americans near or far...JUSTICE4MYCOUSIN "PERRY" AKA GEORGE FLOYD.....3WARD...H TOWN...DFW...RIP FAMILY. FLY HIGH, FLY HIGH👊👊💋💋💯💯🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😓😓😓😭😭😭😭🤬🤬🤬🤬👀👀🫣🫣
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
WDIO-TV
Opening statements and testimony began on Monday, in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a high school student last February in Minneapolis. Deshaun Hill Jr., 15, was walking home from school nearly one year ago when the North High School football star and honor roll student was shot and killed.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man will serve 25 years in prison for his involvement in a crash that killed two people in April 2021.Leon Bond was 17 at the time of the incident. Prosecutors fought to certify him as an adult, but the motion was denied. Bond is on juvenile probation until age 21 with several conditions.He pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder in the crash that killed Tayler Garza, 22, and Dalton Ford, 22.Charging documents say he was drag racing against his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, when he crashed into a car that Garza and Ford were in. The posted speed limit in the area was 50 mph, but the crash reconstruction report concluded that Bond's car was going upwards of 100 mph at the point of impact.Dennis-Bond was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of criminal vehicular operation in December. She will be sentenced in March.Bond will serve 150 months in prison consecutively for a total of 300 months in prison.
redlakenationnews.com
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced January 20, 2023, in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright. Bell received 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
On Monday, two men were sentenced for carjacking a woman in the Rosedale Mall parking lot in February of last year, according to authorities.
fox9.com
Trial in Deshaun Hill's murder: Grieving mother takes stand as trial gets underway
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Deshaun Hill Junior’s grieving mother took the witness stand, the first witness to testify at the high-profile trial of the alleged gunman accused of killing the star Minneapolis North High School student-athlete last year. Tuesday Sheppard told the jury of 12 and 3 alternates, Deshaun was her only son.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Monday that a judge has given a 19-year-old probation and stayed his prison sentence following a 2021 fatal crash that killed two people. Prosecutors say Leon Bond, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was racing...
fox9.com
McLeod Co. sheriff gives update on standoff after 2 deputies were shot in Winsted
A standoff ensued in Winsted, Minnesota, on Jan. 23, after two deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld held a news conference around 4 p.m. Monday to provide an update.
willmarradio.com
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning (Monday 9:30 a-m) in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, Junior. The trial of 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was postponed Friday after a request from his defense team. Fohrenkam faces a second-degree murder charge for the February 9th, 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill. Surveillance shows Fohrenkam nearly bump shoulders with Hill before three shots can be heard.
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, Minnesota
Around 9:15 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Apple Valley Police received a call about an armed robbery at AV Tobacco located at the 7500 block of 148th St West in Apple Valley, Minnesota. It was reported that a suspect came into the store with a handgun.
fox9.com
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Burnsville man who pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison Monday. At the time of the fatal crash, Leon Bond and his sister Camille...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager last winter begins Monday, following a number of delays.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February 2022. He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.His trial was set to begin in November, but it was then delayed to January. Furthermore, opening statements -- which were supposed to start Friday -- were delayed to this week. A judge granted the defense's request to delay, because Fohrenkam was "not in a good place," and needed time to deal with his...
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
Missing 20-year-old Minneapolis man found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a vulnerable adult who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe.
Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested
A man was arrested in Minnetonka after allegedly firing multiple shots at an apartment complex on Saturday morning. Minnetonka Police Department says it received a report of shots fired at the complex at 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived they "could hear multiple rounds of gunfire," and evacuated residents from nearby...
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
fox9.com
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Minneapolis North High School star student-athlete Deshaun Hill Jr. is on hold through the weekend. And Hill’s family is not happy about the delay. "I have anxiety. I am mentally messed up," explained Tuesday Sheppard, Deshaun’s...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
Wisconsin man indicted in forced labor case involving woman held against her will for two years
The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against a Wisconsin man on Thursday, alleging he forced a woman to work against her will.
Comments / 8