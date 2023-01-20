ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jayme Ali
4d ago

Yasssssssssssss!! #Blacksmithing. nah, money don't change anything... but seeing an unjust justice system that isn't for us (because there's, "Just Us") hold someone accountable more over a Caucasian, is a victory for all African Americans near or far...JUSTICE4MYCOUSIN "PERRY" AKA GEORGE FLOYD.....3WARD...H TOWN...DFW...RIP FAMILY. FLY HIGH, FLY HIGH👊👊💋💋💯💯🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😓😓😓😭😭😭😭🤬🤬🤬🤬👀👀🫣🫣

CBS Minnesota

Leon Bond sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly high-speed Burnsville crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man will serve 25 years in prison for his involvement in a crash that killed two people in April 2021.Leon Bond was 17 at the time of the incident. Prosecutors fought to certify him as an adult, but the motion was denied. Bond is on juvenile probation until age 21 with several conditions.He pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder in the crash that killed Tayler Garza, 22, and Dalton Ford, 22.Charging documents say he was drag racing against his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, when he crashed into a car that Garza and Ford were in. The posted speed limit in the area was 50 mph, but the crash reconstruction report concluded that Bond's car was going upwards of 100 mph at the point of impact.Dennis-Bond was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of criminal vehicular operation in December. She will be sentenced in March.Bond will serve 150 months in prison consecutively for a total of 300 months in prison.
BURNSVILLE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced January 20, 2023, in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright. Bell received 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Trial for man accused in murder of DeShaun Hill Jr. begins Monday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning (Monday 9:30 a-m) in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, Junior. The trial of 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was postponed Friday after a request from his defense team. Fohrenkam faces a second-degree murder charge for the February 9th, 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill. Surveillance shows Fohrenkam nearly bump shoulders with Hill before three shots can be heard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Opening statements expected Monday in killing of Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager last winter begins Monday, following a number of delays.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February 2022. He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.His trial was set to begin in November, but it was then delayed to January. Furthermore, opening statements -- which were supposed to start Friday -- were delayed to this week. A judge granted the defense's request to delay, because Fohrenkam was "not in a good place," and needed time to deal with his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok

ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
EDINA, MN
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN
fox9.com

Fohrenkam murder trial delayed, 'D-Hill' family not happy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Minneapolis North High School star student-athlete Deshaun Hill Jr. is on hold through the weekend. And Hill’s family is not happy about the delay. "I have anxiety. I am mentally messed up," explained Tuesday Sheppard, Deshaun’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

