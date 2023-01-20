ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Deadline extended for COVID-19 funding opportunity for three priority communities

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has re-opened the application period for certain proposals for the Request for Proposals (RFP) for diverse media and community engagement and outreach released on December 15, 2022. Due to low numbers of applications reaching three priority populations, MDH seeks additional proposals that are targeted to primarily reach American Indian, disability, and LGBTQ communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Fatherly

It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota

American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s COVID hospital admissions lowest since May

Hospitals are still operating at or near capacity throughout the state, but pressures from COVID-19, as well as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), have decreased. Weekly flu hospitalizations peaked at just under 600 in early December and are now fewer than 100. RSV hospitalizations peaked at just under 200...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Study Shows Minnesota Ninth Most Expensive State for Smoking

(KNSI) — If quitting smoking is your new year’s resolution, you may have renewed motivation to kick the habit. Research from the personal finance website Wallethub looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia to calculate the per person cost of smoking. For its calculations, it...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Asian and Pacific Caucus Unveils Legislative Priorities

ST. PAUL – Today, the Minnesota Asian and Pacific Caucus (MAP) unveiled their legislative priorities for the 2023 session. The legislative priorities include:. • Anti-Hate Crime Bill authored by Rep. Samantha Vang. • English learner programming funding increase authored by Rep. Kaohly Her. • Ethnic Studies Bill authored by...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT adopts the Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has adopted the 2022–2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan, strengthening the agency’s commitment to providing a convenient, safe, reliable and affordable system that works for everyone. Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

ER docs: Medical ‘paradigm shift’ makes opioid use disorder meds more accessible, saves lives

With opioid addiction continuing at crisis levels around Minnesota, some Twin Cities emergency room physicians are treating opioid use disorder as an illness rather than a moral failing. The disease-aware approach includes prescribing buprenorphine, or Suboxone, to patients that come to ERs experiencing symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Those patients are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Agency: Edina man, brother running illegal remote TikTok bookie business

In what a state agency is calling a first, gambling enforcement investigators say they have sniffed out an illegal betting duo roaming Twin Cities-area casinos and for a fee playing slots for gamblers who watch on a TikTok livestream in hopes of striking it rich. An agent with the Minnesota...
EDINA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud

State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy