Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Reward triples to $15,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. That second reward comes after the $5,000 reward initially offered by Treasure Coast Crime...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'

WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot." For five years, Danny Curtis has lived down the road from the SandyPines Residential Treatment Center. "I've never seen them stray...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Family and friends gather in Riviera Beach to remember father of previously missing child

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Family members are remembering the 49-year-old father of five gunned down in Riviera Beach. Family members say Willis Williams, who was reunited with his 11-year-old daughter last week after she was missing for nearly two weeks, was the man shot and killed in Riviera Beach on Saturday. While family members have identified the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting on West 18th Street in Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach Police officials have not yet identified the victim. The police department has also not released suspect information at this time.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar

Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

