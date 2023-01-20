RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Family members are remembering the 49-year-old father of five gunned down in Riviera Beach. Family members say Willis Williams, who was reunited with his 11-year-old daughter last week after she was missing for nearly two weeks, was the man shot and killed in Riviera Beach on Saturday. While family members have identified the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting on West 18th Street in Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach Police officials have not yet identified the victim. The police department has also not released suspect information at this time.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO