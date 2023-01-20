Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
wflx.com
Reward triples to $15,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. That second reward comes after the $5,000 reward initially offered by Treasure Coast Crime...
wflx.com
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
WPBF News 25
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend, leading to four arrests.
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot." For five years, Danny Curtis has lived down the road from the SandyPines Residential Treatment Center. "I've never seen them stray...
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
wflx.com
Antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis; man arrested resisting officer
Local leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after antisemitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis. It’s a rising trend and officials are planning to discuss it in a roundtable Tuesday. “It’s just...
WPBF News 25
Family and friends gather in Riviera Beach to remember father of previously missing child
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Family members are remembering the 49-year-old father of five gunned down in Riviera Beach. Family members say Willis Williams, who was reunited with his 11-year-old daughter last week after she was missing for nearly two weeks, was the man shot and killed in Riviera Beach on Saturday. While family members have identified the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting on West 18th Street in Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach Police officials have not yet identified the victim. The police department has also not released suspect information at this time.
wflx.com
Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
Private Security Firm Canceled Before Deadly Shooting At MLK Day Event
Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say they were not informed that organizers of Monday's event had canceled the services of a security company and that's why only two deputies were at the car show. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
Carscoops
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
wflx.com
Boys and Girls Clubs locations now open at Palm Beach County schools
More opportunities to change the lives of local students. This month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County opened three new locations right on public school campuses. When the school day is over at Conniston Middle School in West Palm Beach, that doesn't mean the learning stops. Nearly...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
foxsports640.com
A man is dead after a shooting in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A convenience store shooting has left one person dead Saturday morning. Officers were called to a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100…
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
