The San Francisco 49ers are playing in an enormous playoff game on Sunday, but their local NBA team won’t be around to watch how it ends. Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reported this weekend that the Golden State Warriors, who are playing Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 PM PST, had requested that their tip-off time be pushed back. The reason was that the Warriors wanted to accommodate San Francisco fans watching the 49ers-Dallas Cowboys divisional playoff game (which began at 3:30 and was scheduled to go until 6:30) by delaying their tip-off time until after the 49ers game ended.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO