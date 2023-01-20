The DeSantis administration’s request to public colleges and universities for information on programs that deal with critical race theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is generating a wide range of responses. In Tallahassee, both Florida State and Florida A&M University issued their responses to the requests with pages of courses and activities, many of which don’t mention CRT or DEI directly, or are tied to either accreditation or state mandates.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO