ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfsu.org

Tallahassee's volunteer effort to provide every area child with their very own bed goes on

A small army of volunteers was building beds from scratch in Tallahassee on Saturda, Jan. 21. It's an ongoing effort to make sure each area child has a bed to call their own. The parking lot of Southern Flooring at the corner of Bradford and Thomasville roads became a big, open-air carpentry shop on Saturday. But business owner Shawn Yoakam didn't mind a bit.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

How did FAMU, FSU and TCC respond to DeSantis's request for info on DEI and CRT programs?

The DeSantis administration’s request to public colleges and universities for information on programs that deal with critical race theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is generating a wide range of responses. In Tallahassee, both Florida State and Florida A&M University issued their responses to the requests with pages of courses and activities, many of which don’t mention CRT or DEI directly, or are tied to either accreditation or state mandates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy