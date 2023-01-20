ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shayda’ Review: An Iranian-Australian Filmmaker’s Affecting Drama of Maternal Strength

By Sheri Linden
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPX9V_0kL2p1sQ00

Within the unassuming exterior of a suburban house, the central setting in Shayda , a handful of women are working to reclaim their lives. The title character is one of them, determined to leave an abusive marriage with her young daughter and not return to their native Iran. Unfolding in 1995 Australia, Noora Niasari’s debut feature is drawn from her experiences as a child in such a shelter and is at its core a tribute to the writer-director’s mother. Fueling the drama is the quiet ferocity of Zar Amir Ebrahimi’s performance and her tender chemistry with Selina Zahednia as 6-year-old Mona.

Early scenes are thick with shadows, a sense of danger lurking. Four years earlier, Shayda moved to Australia with Hossein (Osamah Sami) and their toddler daughter so that he could attend medical school. A student too, she has stopped wearing the hijab and embraced the relative freedoms of a Western woman, enraging her husband with her newfound independence. Unwilling to understand the depth of the schism — or take responsibility for his brutality toward her — he expects them to return as a family to Iran after he graduates, even though she’s filed for divorce.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Nonsensically, as with many such legal proceedings, Hossein, who’s been restricted from contacting his daughter by phone, is suddenly granted weekly visitations in the lead-up to the custody hearing. For the first court-ordered visit, the three meet in a mall, an encounter tense with dread. When Hossein and Mona are late returning from their half-day together, Shayda’s deepest fears rise to the surface, a sharp shallowness in her breath. Mona takes a while to warm to the father she hasn’t seen in a while, but even then she’s holding back. When her parents exchange a few heated words, the girl’s stillness is striking, especially in comparison to her melodramatic sobs over purloined toys and other everyday slights at the shelter.

There, the even-keeled Joyce (Leah Purcell) oversees the small population with understated compassion. Residents include party-loving Vi (Jillian Nguyen), the peevish and troubled Cathy (Bev Killick), unsympathetic Renee (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who has an infant and finds Shayda handy for babysitting, and Lara (Eve Morey), a Brit who hasn’t seen her son in more than two years. Whatever their differences and frictions, these women speak the same language as Shayda when it comes to the urgency of escape, the necessity of refuge. There’s no need for Shayda to explain her position to them, whereas her mother, ultra-mindful of tradition, gossip and the need to keep up appearances, urges her by phone to reconcile with Hossein — “He’ll be a doctor soon.”

Whether Shayda hasn’t entirely freed herself of such concerns with social propriety or merely isn’t one to wallow, she keeps things close to the vest when she gets together with Elly (Rina Mousavi), a sympathetic friend from Iran. When she does recount, to a lawyer, the extent of her ordeal — how Hossein abused her, how paternalistic police responded to her call her help — Niasari’s writing is all the more powerful for being straightforward, unadorned, and Amir Ebrahimi’s nuanced performance reveals how heartbreakingly alive Shayda’s trauma is. A new friendship with Elly’s cousin Farhad (Mojean Aria) offers a much-needed spark of hope. Her first encounter with the young man, in the pulsing light of a disco, is a capsule study in the contrast between gloom and illumination that shapes the movie.

Throughout the film, Niasari and cinematographer Sherwin Akbarzadeh move the action between a realm of the secretive and fraught and one of brightness and play. At the center of the latter are Shayda’s preparations for Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebration, each symbolic element of the ritual haft-sin table a gift she shares with Mona. In Zahednia’s portrayal, the filmmaker captures not just a watchful, worried daughter but an adept and delighted student.

Amir Ebrahimi, who received Cannes’ best actress award for her performance as a journalist in the crime thriller Holy Spider , is in very different mode here, but in both films she’s quietly riveting, embodying a refusal to retreat into prescribed roles. And Sami, in what might have been a merely thankless, one-note part, makes the sanctimonious Hossein both monstrous and pathetic, overwhelmed by the threat he perceives in Shayda’s strength. That’s especially true when one of his Saturdays with Mona turns into a suspenseful detour into foreboding, with Akbarzadeh’s swift camera and Elika Rezaee’s nimble editing pulling the viewer into the escalating trouble.

If it takes backbone to withstand such trouble, ignited as it is by ignorance and insecurity, Niasari and Amir Ebrahimi make clear that it also takes rejoicing. When Shayda dances, she implores Mona to join her, and to see the 6-year-old mirror her mother’s moves is to know that rebellion, love and resilience are in perfect harmony.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fremont’ Review: Jeremy Allen White Lifts Study of a Young Afghan Woman in Northern California

There’s a loose template to many films that find a platform at Sundance and frequently disappear into the ether thereafter — the small-scale, muted mood piece that ambles along until something significant finally happens in the last half-hour or so. Your enjoyment of the quietly humorous character study Fremont will depend on your patience for that model. Still, there’s much to appreciate in the seldom explored Afghan immigrant milieu and the droll decision of director Babak Jalali and co-writer Carolina Cavalli to plonk their young protagonist down in a family-run Chinese fortune cookie factory. London-based Iranian filmmaker Jalali casts Anaita Wali...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Astonishes as a Bodybuilder Whose Championship Aspirations Become a Tragic Obsession

Jonathan Majors’ incredible transformation to play bodybuilder Killian Maddox in Magazine Dreams is breathtaking, first seen in godlike glory in a daydream, striking the requisite professional competition poses, caressed by shafts of golden light. But as the soaring strains of Jason Mills’ score wind down into a deflating drone, signaling trouble ahead, the image shifts to Killian under the naked lightbulbs of his humble garage. That’s the first hint that this physically imposing Adonis is in fact a lonely, painfully shy and desperately insecure man, whose feelings of inadequacy, buried self-loathing and resentment often manifest in eruptions of violent rage. It’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: ‘Aum’ Directors on Their Doc About the Doomsday Cult Behind the Tokyo Subway Attacks

Aum: The Cult at the End of the World tells the lesser-known story behind the widely covered 1995 Tokyo subway attack, the largest act of domestic terrorism in Japan’s history where sarin gas was released in the Tokyo subway system during rush hour, killing 14 people. Chiaki Yanagimoto and Ben Braun directed Aum, which takes a deep dive into Aum Shinrikyo, the doomsday cult behind the attack, founded by Shoko Asahara, a self-claimed yogi who said he was the reincarnation of Buddha. The doc, which draws from the book about the cult by investigative journalist David E. Kaplan and Pulitzer Prize...
The Hollywood Reporter

Short Film Supporting Rights for Women in Iran Screened at Swedish Academy Awards

Actress Sara Zommorodi’s short film urging Sweden’s government to support women’s rights protests in Iran — which includes 43 of the country’s celebrities, directors and authors — screened at the Swedish Guldbagge Awards, the country’s highest film honors, in Stockholm Monday evening.  Titled Women Life Freedom – In Solidarity With the Brave Women of Iran, the film features some of Swedens most notable female actors, directors, authors and recording artists speaking the words “zan, zendegi, azadi,” Farsi for “women, life, freedom,” the slogan of the anti-government protests that have rocked Iran over the past several months.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of...
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Full List of Nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. The film scored 11 noms, including best picture, where it will compete along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.More from The Hollywood ReporterMental Health Visibility Only Goes So Far at the OscarsGuillermo del Toro to Be Honored by Art Directors GuildMusic Supervisors Guild Awards: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Elvis' Lead Nominations Following Everything Everywhere with the most noms are All Quiet on the Western Front and...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Us Weekly

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart’s Dating History: Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Selena Gomez and More

Looking for The One! Andrew “Drew” Taggart’s love life has become a major topic of conversation since he and musical partner Alexander “Alex” Pall rose to fame as The Chainsmokers in 2012. The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup. “Drew actually just broke up […]
MAINE STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
RadarOnline

Reunited: Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Spotted At LAX Again After Rumored Trip Together 13 Years Post-Divorce

Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright continued to fuel reconciliation rumors after being spotted at LAX again following what appeared to be a short trip together.RadarOnline.com has discovered the famous former flames were seen leaving the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just two days after they were seen entering.Their previous outing marked the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in nearly six years. The exes got married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010.He was first wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 while Wright tied the knot with her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lauren London Says She Was Initially “Apprehensive” About Joining ‘You People’ Cast

Lauren London said that while she was initially “apprehensive” about signing on to star in Netflix’s You People, she ended up feeling “very protected and taken care of on [the] set.” The ATL actress stars opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ comedy that follows an interracial couple and their families as they navigate modern love and family dynamics centered around race, societal expectations and generational differences.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Shotgun Wedding,' 'You People' and More'You People' Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy GoldJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bad Behaviour’ Review: Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw Seek Enlightenment in Alice Englert’s Savvy Comedy-Drama

Driving to a semi-silent spiritual retreat in Oregon, a former teen star named Lucy (Jennifer Connelly) phones her daughter to say she’ll be off the grid, and arrives at her wooded destination. The retreat’s signage is enough to make you wonder if it’s genuine or a scam: “Loveland Ranch. Foothills of Mt. Hypnosis.” That skepticism is enhanced by the merch for sale in the corner of the room where the spiritual leader, Elon (Ben Whishaw), runs his sessions. Is he a charlatan or genuine? The question is intentional. In her first feature as writer and director, Alice Englert expertly...
OREGON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar

Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89

Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
CLINTON, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy