Evansville, IN

Former Walmart employee who was fired last year targeted specific people in shooting, police say

By Tina Burnside, Sara Smart, Hannah Sarisohn
 4 days ago
⚖️ Justice against Fascist
4d ago

I just worked there for only 2 months and I'm not surprised. Management and wal mart practices usually belittles employees during those break room meetings. so it's not surprising that someone decided to shoot it up. It usually is the managers who feel like they can belittle you and better than you and be treating adults as if they are kids when there are adults. hugely demeaning. Me and a few others was told to leave if we didn't like it and that's exactly what we surely did. lol. Not saying shooting people is the answer but Americans have to wonder why people resort to this and most jobs that hire a hole managers to push their unfavorable slave labor practices onto employees.

Mabel Jadoon
4d ago

i guess the Team Lead young woman was truly a hero. Thank you young lady for keeping a clear head and for thinking ahead and realizing what you must do in order to save lives. You jeopardized your own life cause this idiot gunman could have shot you in the back. You are a HERO and for the mom's, dad's and these people's siblings, as a mom myself, thank you.Respectively, Mabel.

Martin Z.
4d ago

Walmart tends to be very hard on its employees and fires them with little provocation. People who put a lot of work and time into what they do suddenly get fired. I don't know what happened here but for someone to shoot others at the store like this, they had to have been deranged and or very angry.

