Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Robert Jones
Robert Jones, 79, of Safford, AZ, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Robert is survived by: his beautiful wife, Lynne Jones; children, Jennifer & David Cluff, Jared & JoElayne Jones, Jonathan & Launa Jones, Jana Jones and Jordan & Allie Jones; also by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
gilavalleycentral.net
William Allen Baird
William Allen Baird, of Safford, quietly entered into rest Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his residence with his loving wife, Connie, at his side. He was 79. Bill was born September 7, 1943, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine for 6 years, and also served in Vietnam. Bill enjoyed walking 5 miles a day and he also hiked the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, twice. Bill’s passion was also to feed birds, twice a day, in his yard. He built his own home and installed a fence around it himself. Bill was a welder with Phelps Dodge until his retirement.
gilavalleycentral.net
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy
Josephine Etter Lee Eddy, a current resident of Safford and formerly of Animas, New Mexico, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at her residence, with her family gathered round about her. Jo was 93. Jo was born August 20, 1929, in Henrietta, Oklahoma. When she...
gilavalleycentral.net
Lions rededicate themselves to service at Melvin Jones Memorial
FORT THOMAS — Lions from the U.S. and Mexico converged on Fort Thomas on Saturday for a rededication to service. “That simple touch to the community, or that special project statewide (or) internationally, is touching thousands, millions of lives,” said Sheila Palazzolo, president of the Melvin Jones International Memorial board.
gilavalleycentral.net
Community Pride Days coming in February
The City of Safford is teaming up with Graham County, the Town of Thatcher and the Town of Pima for Community Pride Days! On February 23, 24, and 25, 2023 residents will be permitted one free load of residential trash to the Safford Landfill. The landfill is from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Identification is required to verify residence.
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
gilavalleycentral.net
Special needs woman missing in the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Liberty Salazar, 21, is described as a special needs woman with disabilities, and was last seen Monday. She was wearing black, pointy-toed cowboy boots; a Puma hoodie; a plaid shirt; blue jeans; and a pink wrist watch.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford employees show support for local United Way
SAFFORD — During Monday’s City Council meeting, City of Safford employees presented the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties with $8,910.08. “These funds were raised through employee payroll dedications, the Spring Golf Tournament and the Oktoberfest event,” said Matthew Hoshal, assistant to the City Manager and member of the City of Safford United Way Committee.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
KTAR.com
Tucson man sentenced 9 years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to nine years in prison last week for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with a 2020 death, officials said. Francisco Pantoja, 25, was sentenced by a U.S. District judge to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to the charges.
gilavalleycentral.net
Eastern Arizona College discontinues tennis program
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College will discontinue its tennis program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. “This was a difficult decision to make because EAC’s tennis program has represented the College with dignity and grace for several years,” said Kenny Smith, EAC dean of student services. “We are very proud of our current players, coaches, and alumni who have achieved great success in the classroom and on the courts.”
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 16-year-old girl died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash on East Mary Ann Cleveland Way and west of South Atterbury Wash Way involved a Toyota Corolla driven by the girl and a Toyota Tundra driven by a man in his 30s.
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
One man dead after crash on Craycroft and Grant road
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis has died after a car accident on North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.
Juveniles arrested for smuggling migrants near Benson
Young smugglers were arrested during two different incidents, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Man sentenced to nine years for giving pills to victim found dead
A 25-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison along with three years of supervised release and pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl pills to a young person who died of an overdose. The post Man sentenced to nine years for giving pills to victim found dead appeared first on KYMA.
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
gilavalleycentral.net
Judge rules scammer must re-pay victims, serve prison time
PHOENIX — A scammer has finally gotten just desserts. On Jan. 13, a U.S. District Court Judge accepted a deal where Zonia Wright pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, stemming from the scam of $74,000 from an 89-year-old Benson woman. In 2017, scammers made the victim believe...
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Comments / 0