Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade looking for volunteers

By Maddie Harrell
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The Bucket Brigade is looking for volunteers to help with community service projects throughout Santa Barbara County.

Volunteer slots are still open for the Winter Storm Relief Deployment, an effort to help remove debris caused by the recent storms is on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another volunteer opportunity they are looking to fill up is the habitat restoration effort at Elings Park. They welcome parents and children to join in helping create a new garden area from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

You can visit their website for more information on volunteer opportunities with the Bucket Brigade.

KSBY News

KSBY News

